Pappas Seafood opening Perry Hall carryout

Pappas Seafood is finally opening a new carryout, in the building it's now using to ship its popular crabcakes and other products nationwide.

The longtime Baltimore seafood company has been working on a shipping facility in Perry Hall, on Belair Road. Starting Wednesday, the location will be offering carryout.

Pappas said the location will have a smaller menu at first, will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will accept orders only online or in person (not by phone).

The company is also closing its Parkville carryout location on Mondays. The Parkville site will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pappas previously got approval for a zoning change to open the Perry Hall facility.

Pappas has been operating a carryout in Parkville, across from its restaurant at Taylor Avenue and Oakleigh. The company also has restaurants in Cockeysville, Glen Burnie and Bel Air.