Old Bertucci's on Snowden River Pkwy turns into Chick-fil-A

COLUMBIA, Md. — Columbia will soon be home to four Chick-fil-A restaurants.

The newest location opens on April 2 at 9081 Snowden River Parkway where Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza once stood.

Local Army veteran Joe Dinoto Sr. is the owner and operator of the new Chick-fil-A. He also runs the Dobbin Center location.

Last June we reported on the restaurant's Environmental Concept Plan as it awaited a zoning permit.

To celebrate its grand opening Chick-fil-A is hosting a "Moove-In Party."

What that means is anyone wearing a full cow costume or cow-spotted accessory, gets a free entree.

This particular Chick-fil-A will also have a playground for the kiddos.

