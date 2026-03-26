Old Bertucci's on Snowden River Pkwy turns into Chick-fil-A

COLUMBIA, Md. — Columbia will soon be home to four Chick-fil-A restaurants.
The newest location opens on April 2 at 9081 Snowden River Parkway where Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza once stood.
Local Army veteran Joe Dinoto Sr. is the owner and operator of the new Chick-fil-A. He also runs the Dobbin Center location.
Last June we reported on the restaurant's Environmental Concept Plan as it awaited a zoning permit.
To celebrate its grand opening Chick-fil-A is hosting a "Moove-In Party."
What that means is anyone wearing a full cow costume or cow-spotted accessory, gets a free entree.
This particular Chick-fil-A will also have a playground for the kiddos.