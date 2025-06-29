Chick-fil-A eyeing former Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza spot on Snowden River Pkwy

COLUMBIA, Md. — They already have three locations in Columbia, but Chick-fil-A is targeting a fourth.

The overly popular fast-food chain is eyeing up a location at 9081 Snowden River Parkway, the former location of Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza.

As of June 29, documents from Howard County's Department of Planning & Zoning show site development plans are "technically complete," while a decision's yet to be made on subdivision plans.





WMAR-2 News was able to obtain an Environmental Concept Plan for the project which can be reviewed below.

So far there is no estimated opening date.

Chick-fil-A has a trio of other restaurants nearby, inside the Mall of Columbia, on Dobbin Road, and off Executive Park Drive.

“We look forward to working through the approval process with the community and are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood," the company said in a statement. "We hope to have the opportunity to serve new Guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality."