NORTH EAST, Md. — Chipotle opened a new location in North East on Wednesday, featuring a drive-thru pickup lane.

Known as 'Chipotlane,' customers can pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The lane, however, is only for picking up orders, not placing them.

According to the company, this is the first Chipotle in North East. It's located at 2570 Pulaski Highway.

Chipotlanes have also recently opened in Columbia and Pasadena.