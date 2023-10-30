Watch Now
Chipotle opens first "Chipotlane" in Columbia

Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - A sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square is pictured Feb. 8, 2016. Restaurants are beginning the new year with a recurring problem: labor shortages. Chipotle said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is looking to hire 15,000 people in North America to ensure its stores are staffed up ahead of its busy spring season. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 30, 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Chipotle is opening a new location in Columbia today that features a drive-thru pickup lane.

The drive-thru lane, also known as Chipotlane, allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

However, the lane is only for picking up orders, not placing them.

According to the company, this is the third Chipotle restaurant in Columbia and the first with a Chipotlane.

It will be opening on 9851 Broken Land Parkway, everyday from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

