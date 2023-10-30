Chipotle opens first "Chipotlane" in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Chipotle is opening a new location in Columbia today that features a drive-thru pickup lane.

The drive-thru lane, also known as Chipotlane, allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

However, the lane is only for picking up orders, not placing them.

According to the company, this is the third Chipotle restaurant in Columbia and the first with a Chipotlane.

It will be opening on 9851 Broken Land Parkway, everyday from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

RELATED: "Chipotlane" coming to Pasadena