"Chipotlane" coming to Pasadena

Posted at 1:08 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 13:08:42-04

PASADENA, Md. — A drive-thru Chipotle restaurant is opening this week in Pasadena, announced the company.

Chipotle will officially open its doors May 23 at the Lakeshore Plaza shopping center on Mountain Road, starting at 10:45 a.m.

It will feature a "Chipotlane" drive-thru pickup lane, where drivers can pick up their digital orders. (The lane is only for picking up orders, not placing them.)

The location will also include Chipotle's new option of Chicken al Pastor.

Chipotle also has two restaurants in Glen Burnie and one in Severna Park.

