New restaurant to replace Greene Turtle in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — A restaurant called The Lodge will be opening at the site of Greene Turtle in Pasadena this fall, announced Titan Hospitality Group. The Greene Turtle has closed there.

This will be a second location for The Lodge, which is also in Annapolis off of Jennifer Road.

The Lodge Pasadena will be on Magothy Beach Road near Route 100.

It's offering "local flavors, rustic charm," with a menu of traditional entrees, artisan pizzas, and burgers/sandwiches.

Titan Hospitality Group CEO James King said:

Due to the great success we’ve seen piloting the concept in Annapolis we are looking forward to opening our second Lodge location and further expanding into Anne Arundel County. The Titan Hospitality Group brand always looks to provide diners with a superior dining experience. This expansion will culminate an exciting summer of expansion for us following the long awaited openings of Smashing Grapes Columbia and our new concept The Farmhouse Gambrills.

The restaurant group is planning to open "The Farmhouse" restaurant (formerly Smashing Grapes) this summer at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre on Crain Highway, and The Barn & Lodge in Hampden in early 2025.

More information is available at LodgePasadena.com .

