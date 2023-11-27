Anne Arundel-based restaurant to open Hampden location

BALTIMORE — An upscale restaurant with locations in Gambrills and Columbia will soon open a third site at The Rotunda shopping center in Hampden.

The Blackwall Barn & Lodge signed a lease for The Rotunda on Nov. 20 and expects to open later in 2024, said a representative for Titan Hospitality Group.

It would be the latest sit-down restaurant at The Rotunda, after DC-area chain Medium Rare opened earlier this month.

Blackwall Barn & Lodge has an event space, as well as a menu featuring elegant options like duck ragu, braised lamb shank, Black Angus prime rib, and shrimp & grits; they also have a gluten-free and vegan menu.

The restaurant also just opened in downtown Columbia; its first location was in Gambrills.

It's run by Titan Hospitality Group, which also manages Blackwall Hitch (in Alexandria, Va., and Annapolis) and Smashing Grapes (in Gambrills and opening soon in Columbia).