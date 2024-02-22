Smashing Grapes in Gambrills to become "The Farmhouse"

GAMBRILLS, Md. — A local company that's opening an upscale restaurant at Hampden's Rotunda just announced that it's working on a new concept for its Gambrills location.

Smashing Grapes, in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre on Crain Highway, has closed. It will become "The Farmhouse."

Titan Hospitality Group says that The Farmhouse Gambrills will open this summer and focus more on "farm-to-table style cuisine, providing an even more local and rustic dining experience for guests."

Smashing Grapes is also in Columbia; that one will remain Smashing Grapes.

Titan Hospitality Group has The Blackwall Barn & Lodge in Columbia and Gambrills, Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis, and The Lodge in Annapolis.

The company is also opening The Barn & Lodge in The Rotunda shopping center in Hampden.