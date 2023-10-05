New restaurant in Columbia offers farm-to-table dining

It's already a popular spot in Gambrills.

Now they're expanding their menu for foodies near Merriweather.

On Thursday, owners of Blackwall Barn and Lodge opened the doors to their second location.

It's in Columbia right off Merriweather Drive where Banditos and Busboys and Poets are.

Owners tell us the lodge uses local ingredients with a heavy focus on farm-to-table dining.

"Four times a year, we look at all of our menu times, see what we can get locally. We don't buy everything locally, but as much as we possibly can. We're fortunate to live in a region where we have so many local farms and local poultry and things like that. There's really an endless supply of those things locally," said James King, CEO of the Titan Hospitality Group.

Their menu includes flambed crab dip, friend green tomatoes, and market-priced butchers cut steaks.

The owner adds buying local not only makes meals fresher, it also puts money back into the local economy.

