New cafe/provisions store coming to Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — A coffee shop/provisions store featuring "the best of Baltimore's local offerings" will open next year at the Baltimore Peninsula development.

It will be at the new Roost apartment/hotel building. run by the Method Co.

The shop, whose name hasn't been announced, will have drinks, baked goods like pastries and breads from local bakers, and other prepared foods, dry goods, local produce, and home goods.

Method Co. also runs restaurants in several other cities - Wm. Mulherin’s & Sons and Hiroki in Philadelphia; The Pinch Hotel in Charleston; Simmer Down and The Quoin Restaurant in Wilmington, Del.; and Le Suprême and rooftop bar Kamper’s in Detroit.

MaryAnne Gilmartin, Founder and CEO of MAG Partners, said in a statement:

The new coffee shop and provisions store located at ROOST Baltimore will be fantastic additions to the neighborhood and yet another space for people to enjoy Baltimore Peninsula. We’re passionate about uplifting Baltimore in every way possible, which is why we’re so excited to be able to provide quality, locally sourced goods to those who visit, work and live at Baltimore Peninsula.

The 600-square-foot store will open on the ground floor of Roost, at 2460 Terrapin Way, in the spring of 2024.

Baltimore Peninsula also just announced a new partnership with with Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole, who will open Baltimore's second Slutty Vegan location, along with Bar Vegan, at Baltimore Peninsula.

