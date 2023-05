DUNDALK, Md. — Jimmy's Famous Seafood has announced it will have a presence in Harford County starting this summer - but there are few details.

The prominent Holabird Avenue seafood restaurant said on Facebook that it's coming to Harford County in August.

The restaurant did not respond to requests for comment.

The Maryland Tourism Coalition posted that Jimmy's is "opening a restaurant in Harford County," while noting that Jimmy's also has a food truck that makes appearances throughout the area.