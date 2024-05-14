Watch Now
From the creators of HoodFellas and RYMKS, say hello to a new restaurant

Posted at 10:26 AM, May 14, 2024
BALTIMORE — Two central-Baltimore restaurants that recently closed are back with a new venture.

The owners of HoodFellas, which was in downtown's Munsey building, and RYMKS, which was in Little Italy's former Velleggia's building, are bringing a barbecue restaurant to the Velleggia's site.

The restaurant is called "Soul Street" and will open at 5 p.m. May 28, at the former RYMKS building, 819 East Pratt Street, according to the restauranteurs' social media.

It will bring "a fresh and vibrant approach of modern American barbeque to Baltimore's culinary landscape."

The two owners met during the city's Black-Owned Restaurant Tour.

