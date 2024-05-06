RYMKS Restaurant closing in Little Italy

BALTIMORE — The soul-food restaurant that replaced Little Italy's longtime Velleggia's restaurant announced it's closing.

RYMKS has offered soul food and a sports bar to the high-profile building on Pratt Street since 2021.

Now, the restaurant says it's closing after May 19.

RYMKS posted today on social media: "Today, we're sad to announce the closure of RYMKS Bar & Grill. It's been a pleasure serving Baltimore over the past few years and meeting so many extraordinary Baltimoreans. Our final day of service will be on May 19th. We invite you to join us over the next two weeks to savor your favorite dishes. Thank you for your patronage and support."

The restaurant's owner, Trevor White, became a victim of city violence in 2022, when he was shot and killed on Father's Day at his Ednor Gardens/Lakeside home.

After Velleggia's closed in 2008, the building was also home to Boston's restaurant.