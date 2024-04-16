HoodFellas Bistro closing downtown restaurant

BALTIMORE — A prominent new restaurant in downtown Baltimore is closing its brick-and-mortar location, after about 2 1/2 years.

HoodFellas Bistro served up dishes and drinks from The Munsey Building on North Calvert Street, targeting jurors at the downtown courthouse, among other customers.

The restaurant helped mentor local young people and was a prominent participant in thecity's Summer Restaurant Week.

Now, the black-owned bistro is closing at the end of April.

Despite its plans to leave The Munsey Building, HoodFellas is keeping its food truck and catering business going - and promises a "next exciting move."

The Instagram post teased:

We can’t wait to share it with you. YOUR GOING TO LOVE IT!

The bistro was opened in 2021, and got a recognition from Mayor Brandon Scott.