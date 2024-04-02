Easy Like Sunday to open second location, at former Iron Rooster

BALTIMORE — Easy Like Sunday was among the first to join the revitalized Cross Keys shopping center in north Baltimore.

Now its owners are looking to branch out. They're opening a second Easy Like Sunday location in Locust Point, at the McHenry Row shopping center off of Key Highway.

Easy Like Sunday will be replacing another brunch restaurant there,Iron Rooster.

Antonios Kokolis, one of the owners, said they're hoping to open around late May or early June.

He said they "did a pretty big facelift inside," and "it will look pretty similar" to the Cross Keys restaurant, with decor like a flower wall and plant trellis. They're also adding a front patio.

About the South Baltimore location, Kokolis said:

We've always loved Locust Point... We noticed that area didn't have any brunch restaurants other than the Iron Rooster.

Although they're focused on getting the Locust Point site set up, Kokolis said the three restaurant owners are "most definitely" open to more locations, "if the right place comes up."

He said they'd love to open one in Baltimore County, and are also looking outside of this area.

"Bethesda, the D.C. area, definitely speaks to us," he said.

