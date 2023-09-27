Iron Rooster to open new location

BALTIMORE — The popular local brunch chain Iron Rooster will be opening a new location.

Meanwhile, the restaurant's South Baltimore site, at McHenry Row in Locust Point, is temporarily closed. It opened there in 2017, along with the Hunt Valley location.

Iron Rooster spokesperson Heather Renz said:

We can confirm that our McHenry Location is temporarily closed while it undergoes some changes, and we evaluate its current operations. Once we have an update, we will be posting more details on our accounts. In the meantime, guests can visit our Canton, Hunt Valley and Annapolis locations. And stay tuned, we will be announcing plans for a new Iron Rooster in the very near future.

Iron Rooster has locations in Canton, Hunt Valley and Annapolis, and is known for its homemade "RoosTarts" pastries.