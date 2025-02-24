Crimson Coward officially opens in Eldersburg

ELDERSBURG, Md. — A new chicken spot in Carroll County.

Crimson Coward has officially opened in the Liberty Exchange shopping center, off route 26 in Eldersburg.

Despite being based out of Los Angeles, Crimson Coward considers themselves a Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant cooking up fresh, made-to-order hand-breaded goodness, with homemade sides like mac-n-cheese.

It's the chain's fifth Maryland location. Others are located in Columbia, Owings Mills, and Pasadena.

Crimson Coward is also coming to the Eastern Shore in Berlin.