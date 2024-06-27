A bit of Nashville's hot chicken is opening in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Howard County — Chicken spots seem to be all the rage, and Columbia is not being left out of the fun.

Friday, June 28th Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken will cut the ribbon on their first location in Columbia, and Saturday the 29th they'll celebrate with "Customer Appreciation Day".

On Saturday from 11am-3pm the first 25 people to order will get three tenders for free. Once that deal runs out, customers will get a 20% discount, until 3 o'clock, but you have to come to the restaurant for the deal.

And they hope to get you there in person, not just with their food, but they'll have raffles for their new customers.

"We are proud to be a part of the Columbia community and looking forward to sharing our excitement and appreciation for the local support of our first location in Maryland,” shared restaurant owner, Nabil Asad.

Courtesy: RMG-MA

The restaurant is at 7090A Deepage Drive #102.

This is the start of the chain's plan to open up in Maryland.

