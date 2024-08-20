It's Maryland's newest Nashville Hot Chicken spot

PASADENA, Md. — Crimson Coward has officially moved into Pasadena.

Although based out of Los Angeles, they call themselves a Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant cooking up made to order style with homemade side dishes like like mac 'n' cheese and coleslaw.

The restaurant opened July 31 in the Lakeshore Plaza shopping center on Mountain Road.

It's the chain's second Maryland location, the first being inColumbia on Deepage Drive off Snowden River Parkway.

MORE: Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken to open 4 restaurants in Baltimore region

Crimson Coward also plans on opening at least two other restaurants in the state, including in Owings Mills near Stevenson University, and Eldersburg in Carroll County.