“Come for the food, stay for the vibes”: Konoko heats up Baltimore County Restaurant Week

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County Summer Restaurant Week is heating up with bold flavors and a taste of Jamaica.

Konoko Jamaican Restaurant in White Marsh is one of more than 45 eateries featured in the lineup.

“When people come in, they could feel the love. Now we always say come for the food, stay for the vibes, and leave irie," said restaurant owner and chef Jazz Tucker.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Tucker says each dish is made with love and steeped in family tradition.

“My mom taught me very well. This is my family heritage from day one,” said Tucker. “I love to feed friends and family, and now I get the opportunity to feed my guests. It's a blessing.”

The love of food and hospitality runs deep in the Tucker family. His daughter, Dede Tucker, helps manage the restaurant alongside her parents.

“We’re not going to take this opportunity for granted,” said Dede . “We’re going to exemplify it as much as we can.”

Konoko is offering a two-course Restaurant Week menu for $47 per person, with fan favorites like Mango Splash Salmon, Brown Stewed Chicken and Jerk Rasta Pasta. For an extra $5, guests can top off their meal with a dessert.

"I like to say it’s the tastiest week of the summer. There's no shame in going out to eat multiple times a day or multiple times a week, so get all your deals in while you can," said Abby Vitaliano, spokesperson for Baltimore County Tourism.

Vitaliano says Restaurant Week gives a much-needed boost to local businesses during the slower summer season.

“The restaurant and hospitality industry is one of the toughest industries,” said Vitaliano. “Especially in the summer we know people are traveling, we know people are out of town."

