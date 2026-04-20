Cheesesteak & Co. plans summer opening in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Searching for a good local cheesesteak spot?

Look no further than Owings Mills.

This summer Cheesesteak & Co. plans to open their first Baltimore County location at Red Run Station.

The company currently has another restaurant in Elkridge.

Owner and founder, Phil Gharfeh, claims to only use authentic shaved ribeye in his cheesesteaks.

For non-meat eaters, Cheesesteak & Co. offers a vegetarian option.

The new location will be situated at the intersection of Red Run Boulevard and Dolfield Boulevard, near Bubbakoo’s Burritos, Dunkin, and Superfood café’ Grain & Berry.