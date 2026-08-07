Casa Mia's in White Marsh turns 40 with the same recipes, same owners, and same loyal customers

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Casa Mia's in White Marsh is celebrating 40 years in business. What started as an 1,800-square-foot pizza shop owned by co-owner Mark Nichols' father has grown into a beloved community institution, and some of the recipes have stayed exactly the same the entire time.

"Probably 4 or 5 people have been making that crab cake for 40 years. It's not in a recipe book," Nichols said.

The secret behind Casa Mia's 40 years? Family, food and loyal customers The secret behind Casa Mia's 40 years? Family, food and loyal customers

Nichols and co-owner Joseph Carolan have been part of the restaurant since the very beginning. Carolan worked for Nichols' father starting at age 14 and even babysat Nichols and his sister growing up.

"When we first opened this place, I was 10 years old with dark hair, and Joe had hair. We just hope we can be here for another 40 years," Nichols said.

The two still have a piece of that history in hand. Carolan holds onto the original carryout menu from 1986.

The restaurant has grown well beyond its original footprint, and so has its relationship with the surrounding community. Casa Mia's has donated thousands of dollars to nonprofits and even helped build a playground in the area. Carolan is also known for giving out gift cards throughout the community.

For the co-owners, the reward goes beyond the food.

"Seeing some of the original customers that are still here, getting to know their kids and even grandkids now," Carolan said.

"When we first got here, there wasn't much in the area. I remember when we were first opening, I was 10 years old and Joe taking me and my soccer team and dropping us off to different neighborhoods to hand out menus," Nichols said.

Those loyal customers keep coming back.

"You know what they want to eat before they even sit down," Nichols said.

After 40 years, they say the formula is simple.

"It's a personal touch that you don't get at a chain restaurant. You get it from a small, family-owned business, and that's important to us," Nichols said.