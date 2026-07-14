Buon Appetito brings Italian flavor with a latin vibe to Baltimore County Restaurant Week

ESSEX, Md. — The dishes and deals are heating up. Baltimore County Summer Restaurant Week is back. 50 eateries are taking part in the event, which runs July 10–19.

One of the participating spots is Buon Appetito in Essex, a restaurant that blends Italian cuisine with Latin American influence. The family, whose roots are Ecuadorian, opened the restaurant in 2022.

Office Manager Stephanie Peralta said the Essex community embraced them from the start.

"The Essex area definitely gave us the big welcome open arms and from there it's just been a community growth since then," Peralta said.

The restaurant may look small from the outside, but Peralta said there is more than meets the eye.

"I honestly have fallen in love with the community and I fell in love with the fact that when you came in it looks small, but then we love that wow factor of there's a whole patio, 40 by 40, that holds 120 people," Peralta said.

Buon Appetito describes its culinary identity as a fusion of two cultures.

"So we are primarily an Italian base with that Latin American type of style and swing to," Peralta said.

The Restaurant Week menu at Buon Appetito includes dishes like a mango coconut curry salmon, chicken Oscar, shrimp scampi, Chicken a la Francaise, NY Strip Steak

and more. Diners can enjoy a three-course meal for $45.95.

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Peralta says the restaurant is known for making regulars feel at home.

"I see a regular face when I walk in. I know who you are. I know everything about you. I know what you're gonna have for dinner tonight," Peralta said.

Abigail Vitaliano, Deputy Director of the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development, said the turnout from restaurants reflects the value the event brings to local businesses during a traditionally slow season.

"It's hot, people go on vacation. It's typically a slower time of year for the restaurants. Restaurant Week is an opportunity for people to either go to an old favorite, try something new, but you can really do that at an amazing discount and all to support our local businesses," Vitaliano said.

A full list of participating restaurants is available here.