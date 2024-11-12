Baltimore music artist/entrepreneur opens new restaurant in Fed Hill

BALTIMORE — A new restaurant is open for business in Baltimore and the owner is a familiar figure in the city.

YG Teck YG Teck, rapper/entrepreneur and owner of the new Culture Bar & Grill

West Baltimore's own rapper, turned serial entrepreneur, YG Teck, celebrated the grand opening of 'Culture Bar & Grill' in Federal Hill. It's his second major business venture following his No Excusez Apparelstore.

Now, the man, who made a name for himself in his hometown with his music, is becoming almost equally known as an entrepreneur and a role model in the community.

YG Teck YG Teck cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of his new restaurant 'Culture Bar & Grill'

In an interview with WMAR-2 News, Teck talks about what it means for people to embrace more of his entrepreneurial side over the years and reacted to the support he's been shown since Culture Bar & Grill opened its doors.

"We been packed since we opened and it feels good for the city to come out for me," he said. "I give back to the city a lot so for the city to come back out for me, I greatly appreciate it."

So far, customers who've stopped by are reacting on social media after paying the restaurant a visit. Some of the most common positive feedback has been about the food featured on the brunch menu, which includes shrimp and grits, a meaty omelet and a Fruity Pebble spin on French toast.

YG Teck YG Teck with guest social media influencer Ashlee Sarai ahead of the Culture Bar & Grill grand opening

Across the board people have been raving about the drinks from the bar as well. Teck gave his takeaways on not only seeing a packed house in his opening weekend, but also his journey to get to this point.

"It’s different stepping into a new territory but I feel like I’m a hustler and I can conquer any avenue so it’s a challenge but I’m with it," he said. "It's a new playing field, another obstacle in a good way though."

Through his music, his career in business and his work in the community, YG Teck has made it clear that he wants the next generation, especially in Baltimore, to know that you can hustle and make it the right way, rather than turning to the short cuts the streets have to offer.

YG Teck YG Teck with fellow Baltimore artist Lor Xay Xay

"Just being a poster child to let them know that [there's] a way, a positive way," he said. "I feel like a lot of kids are going the [wrong] direction. I want to show them the other way because I feel like I’m the face for it. Because they've watched me step by step. Just me doing this is going to let them know, 'I can do that too.' "

You can check out Culture Bar & Grill six days a week.

Location: 1002 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230

Hours:

Tuesday - Friday 4pm - 11pm

Saturday & Sunday - 11am - 3pm, 4m -11pm.

The restaurant replaces the former Rosa's Bar & Grill.