Atlas Restaurant Group to open Admiral's Cup in Annapolis

BALTIMORE — Atlas Restaurant Group has announced it's opening a second location of The Admiral's Cup in Annapolis.

The Admiral's Cup has been a Fell's Point staple since the 1980s, in a historic corner building on the waterfront. This second location expands Atlas' portfolio in Annapolis.

The Admiral's Cup will open in the historic Stevens Hardware building on the City Dock and is set to open in summer 2025.

Atlas plans to open two other restaurants in Annapolis - Marmo and Armada - this summer, as well as running the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel event venue.

Atlas bought The Admiral's Cup in 2020.

The Annapolis location will take over the first and second floors of the building at 142 Dock Street, and is also set to open this summer.

Atlas founder and president Alex Smith said: