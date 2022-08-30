Patagonia getting ready to open store in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — Patagonia, the upscale outdoor store, is about to open a store in Fells Point.

The company posted on its website that the Balimore location will be "our biggest Patagonia store yet." It was set to open this summer, in a 15,000-square-foot space on South Caroline at Aliceanna streets.

The company noted its location "was constructed in 1882 by the EJ Codd Company, a boiler manufacturer. We’re excited to repurpose a part of Baltimore’s industrial past and offer both current and past-season clothing and gear—most at outlet prices. But we’re also here on Fells Point’s storied waterfront to host events for local nonprofits, student groups and community organizations working to address social and environmental justice."

This would be Patagonia's first store in Maryland. The company currently has 36 retail stores nationwide, according to its website. It has two stores in the Washington, D.C. area.