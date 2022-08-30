Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Patagonia getting ready to open store in Fells Point

Patagonia store in Fells Point
Instagram.com/Patagoniabaltimore
Patagonia store in Fells Point
Patagonia store in Fells Point
Posted at 5:02 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 17:02:29-04

BALTIMORE — Patagonia, the upscale outdoor store, is about to open a store in Fells Point.

The company posted on its website that the Balimore location will be "our biggest Patagonia store yet." It was set to open this summer, in a 15,000-square-foot space on South Caroline at Aliceanna streets.

The company noted its location "was constructed in 1882 by the EJ Codd Company, a boiler manufacturer. We’re excited to repurpose a part of Baltimore’s industrial past and offer both current and past-season clothing and gear—most at outlet prices. But we’re also here on Fells Point’s storied waterfront to host events for local nonprofits, student groups and community organizations working to address social and environmental justice."

This would be Patagonia's first store in Maryland. The company currently has 36 retail stores nationwide, according to its website. It has two stores in the Washington, D.C. area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019