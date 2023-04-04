Atlas Restaurant Group to open The Ruxton steakhouse in Harbor East

BALTIMORE — A new steakhouse is coming to Harbor East this fall, as the local Atlas Restaurant Group expands its portfolio of restaurants on the Baltimore waterfront.

The company announced that the 200-seat steakhouse called The Ruxton will take the place of the former Flemin's Steakhouse space next to the Marriott Waterfront.

The Ruxton, which is reminiscent of the upscale Baltimore County neighborhood, is "a name that our local clientele was familiar with," said Atlas president and CEO Alex Smith in a press release.





"We are building this restaurant for local Baltimoreans first and foremost. We look forward to being able to provide the community with a new and exciting dining option that is built on Atlas' foundation of integrity of product and impeccable hospitality."

The restaurant will allude to "the elegance, detail and grandeur of the Jazz Age," with wood paneling, green-velvet walls and drapes, white-linen tablecloths, leather chairs, and custom-made glass chandeliers hanging from wood-coffered ceilings.

The Ruxton will offer lunch and dinner seven days a week, will be next to Atlas' new cocktail bar and lounge, and will spotlight steak with more than 11 cuts from Chicago-based meat purveyor Meats by Linz - as well as offering dry aging Long Island Duck and Bison, seasonal shellfish and seafood entrees.

The wine list will include "an exhaustive study" of California heritage regions and will also focus on wines from France, Spain and Italy.

The restaurant group, which owns 19 restaurants in Maryland, mostly in Baltimore City, recently added The James Joyce Pub along with The Valley Inn and Oregon Grille to its collection. Atlas took over Oregon Grille and Valley Inn in 2021.