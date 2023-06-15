Cross Keys in north Baltimore to get new restaurant

BALTIMORE — The Village of Cross Keys will be getting a second restaurant, expected to open next year.

The Cordish Companies announced it will run an upscale, 7,000-square-foot restaurant called Cece's Roland Park in the shopping center off of Falls Road in north Baltimore.

The restaurant would be the second new dining destination, as the historic Cross Keys undergoes a major revitalization effort.

Easy Like Sunday, a brunch-oriented cafe, opened there in March.

Cece's Roland Park will "focus on coastal cuisine with many Mediterranean influenced dishes," according to a press release. It will be open seven nights a week, including brunch and lunch on the weekends, and is expecting a Spring 2024 launch.

It will be 7,000 square feet and have an outdoor patio in the Cross Keys courtyard. There will be an "adjacent relaxed Trattoria-inspired room highlighted by an open flame pizza oven," "heavily landscaped dining nooks, as well as multiple firepits, a built-in bar, and a stage and entertainment area that will be programmed with live music on a regular basis."

The chef will be John Suley, and local firm RD Jones + Associates will design the space.

Reed Cordish, principal of The Cordish Companies, notes much of his family still lives in the surrounding neighborhood. In a statement, he said: