Applebee's no longer coming to Owings Mills shopping center

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Applebee's has apparently pulled out of its plans to open in Owings Mills, at the Mill Station shopping center.

The restaurant was originally shown on the shopping center's directory in 2023, next to the AMC movie theater.

But now that space is listed as vacant.

Applebee's did not respond to previous requests for comment about when it might open there.

Applebee's has nearby locations in Westminster, Towson, and northwest Baltimore.

