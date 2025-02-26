Tikka Shack, The Big Greek Cafe opening Balt. County locations

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tikka Shack and The Big Greek Cafe are among the new chain restaurants setting up shop in the Baltimore area.

Tikka Shack offers "seriously good Indian food" in a "friendly, casual atmosphere," where customers can customize their own curry dish (and spice level), or get items like naan pizza, naan tacos, vegetarian bowls, and chicken wings.

It's opening soon in White Marsh (on Campbell Boulevard), and in Owings Mills (at the Mill Station shopping center, replacing R&R Taqueria).

Tikka Shack is based out of Texas and has 16 locations.

The Big Greek Cafe, meanwhile, is a D.C.-area restaurant that launched in Silver Spring in 2009. It now has 10 locations.

(The location in Urbana, Frederick County, however, has been closed since a vehicle crashed into the building, injuring two people.)

It recently opened in Cockeysville, on York Road just north of Padonia.

Now, it's set to open in Owings Mills, at the Boulevard shopping center next to Stevenson University.

The Big Greek Cafe offers a variety of Greek dishes, and some creative sides like fried calamari and "Our Famous Big Greek French Fries."

The restaurant declined to comment on whether they might be opening more Maryland locations.