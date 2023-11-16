Hampden restaurant feeds those in need with 'Feed the Fridge' program

BALTIMORE, MD — Near the corner of 40th street and Roland ave in Hampden, Medium Rare has an oddly placed refrigerator.

Typically they're in the restaurant but this one is sitting out front, stocked with ready-to-go orders of steak frites.

It's part of their Feed the Fridge program which started during the pandemic.

"Everyone was being told to stay home, don't go out and he and Tom Greg that a lot of people are shut ins now so he pivoted rather quickly and we pivoted from being a thriving neighborhood business to being a thriving neighborhood help," said Peter D'Amelio, COO.

The restaurant stocks the fridge themselves and anyone can come by and grab how ever many meals they need.

It doesn't matter if it's just one person or a family of five.

"Get rid of some of the food insecurities out there and have people feel good about what they're doing. You can just walk up to the refrigerator, grab what you need and go," said D'Amelio.

Medium Rare is inspired by a restaurant in France.

It doesn't have menus the size of novels, instead they have a prix-fixe menu and the only decision you have to make is how you want your steak cooked.

"Our motto is we want you to sit back and relax. We want you to enjoy. You're making decisions all day, we want you to come in and we want to do it perfectly," said D'Amelio.

The restaurant is holding a soft opening this weekend.

The goal with the refrigerators is to have multiple in areas of high need across the city.

Ultimately getting other local restaurants to help stock them with meals.