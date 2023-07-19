Anne Arundel's Blackwall Barn & Lodge to open second location

COLUMBIA, Md. — An Anne Arundel County restaurant is coming to the downtown Columbia this fall.

The Blackwall Barn & Lodge, which has been in Gambrills, is opening a second location, in the new Merriweather District development of Howard County.

Titan Hospitality Group announced today that The Blackwall Barn & Lodge will be a 12,000-square-foot restaurant on the ground floor of the Marlow apartment complex on Merriweather Drive.

The restaurant plans to add 85 employees for its September opening, and will also have a private event space.

The Blackwall Barn & Lodge uses local ingredients, features live music, and will offer "a fresh upscale dining option," said Titan Hospitality Group Founder and CEO James King in a statement.