Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Anne Arundel's Blackwall Barn & Lodge to open second location

Blackwall Barn & Lodge architectural rendering
Titan Hospitality Group
Blackwall Barn &amp; Lodge architectural rendering<br/>
Blackwall Barn & Lodge architectural rendering
Blackwall Barn & Lodge architectural rendering
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 12:41:46-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — An Anne Arundel County restaurant is coming to the downtown Columbia this fall.

The Blackwall Barn & Lodge, which has been in Gambrills, is opening a second location, in the new Merriweather District development of Howard County.

Titan Hospitality Group announced today that The Blackwall Barn & Lodge will be a 12,000-square-foot restaurant on the ground floor of the Marlow apartment complex on Merriweather Drive.

The restaurant plans to add 85 employees for its September opening, and will also have a private event space.

The Blackwall Barn & Lodge uses local ingredients, features live music, and will offer "a fresh upscale dining option," said Titan Hospitality Group Founder and CEO James King in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices