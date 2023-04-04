Young harp seal returns to ocean after making full recovery from weakened state

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Juvenile harp seal Prince who was discovered in a weakened state on Rehoboth Beach in February has made a full recovery and has returned to his ocean home.

Prince, who was named after the legendary pop music icon, was admitted to the National Aquariam Animal Care and Rescue Center in Baltimore for medical care in late February.

He was found exhibiting signs of dehydration, malnutrition, and sea lice.

While at the rescue center, Prince was treated for lice and received fluid therapy to address the dehydration before addressing getting him to a healthy weight.

Through treatment, Prince was able to get back to a healthy weight of 53 pounds.

With Prince's successful rescue, the aquarium is now provided an opportunity to announce their permanent placement of ACRC staff and volunteers on the Atlantic Coast.

“We are so excited to have an official presence here on the Atlantic Coast,” said Shaffer. “This region is critical to our work to care for protected and threatened marine species, and being here full time allows us to be more responsive and efficient when time is of the essence. We are grateful to Mayor Rick Meehan, Public Works Director Hal Adkins and members of the Ocean City government for their support in establishing a work site and welcoming us so warmly, and we look forward to making a difference for animals and our neighbors here in this dynamic community.”

Before releasing him, Prince had a roto-tag placed on his flipper so that Animal Rescue teams can identify him if he ever needs help again.