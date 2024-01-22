BALTIMORE — Two people were killed over the weekend in South Baltimore. One of the victims was identified as a mother and grandmother and police have not found the shooter.

A stroll along the corner Hazel Street and Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay you'll see some bullet holes outside a bar and police business cards that litter the sidewalk.

For some who live in the area it keeps them away.

"It's a little dangerous, I try not to come out much. I do hear shootings over here and there. It happens every week or so. I actually woke up one morning at five and I heard some gunshots going off,” said Felix Tandazo who lives around the corner.

He said safety is the reason Tandazo got his dog.

Last Friday, a little after 10 p.m., Baltimore Police said two people were shot and killed in the 4300 block of Pennington Avenue.

One of them was 60-year-old Mary Schuman. According to her family, who wishes to not be on camera, Schuman was heading into the bar to get a six pack of beer, that's when she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I was on my porch, so I heard the shots rang out. There was a lot of people out and when the shots rang out it was multiple gunshots, it was a spray of fire. There was actually a lot of screaming and pandemonium, it was pretty bad,” said Stephen Salerno who lives a block away from shooting.

While police have not identified the other victim, Salerno said he knew who the person was and now fears for his child's safety.

"I just had a one-year-old child, so it's like when I see little Stevie it's like I don't know how I can protect her from everything,” said Salerno.

Along that block, flowers are tucked into the fence with a blue line flag. It's where Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley was shot while in her patrol car back in 2021. She later died in Shock Trauma.

"You just got to be careful around here, eyes behind your back,” said Tandazo.

A GoFundMe has been created by Schuman's daughter to help with the funeral expenses.

The family says she leaves behind four kids and five grandchildren. They ask the the question, when will the violence stop?