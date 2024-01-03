Man charged with murder of BPD officer found competent to stand trial

BALTIMORE — One of the suspects charged in the shooting death of Baltimore Police officer Keona Holley has been found competent to stand trial.

A trial date hasn't been set yet for Elliot Knox.

Knox and Travon Shaw are both accused of shooting officer Holley ambush style as she sat in her patrol car.

It happened back in 2021, in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue.

The shooting left Holley on life support at Shock Trauma before she later died.

After wounding Holley police say Knox and Shaw headed to the 600 block of Lucia Avenue, where they allegedly shot and killed Justin Johnson.

Police ultimately recovered two guns, one of which was used in both shootings. The pair both have extensive criminal histories.

Shaw will be sentenced in the Johnson case on March 28. His trial in the Holley case will begin on that day as well.