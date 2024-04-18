World Market to open in May in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Avenue at White Marsh announced that World Market, a home decor store, will open May 9.

World Market has more than 200 locations nationwide and one other Maryland location, in Montgomery County.

A ribbon-cutting will take place at the new White Marsh store at 10 a.m. May 9.

There will be free food and drink tastings, giveaways throughout the day.

The weekend will feature grand opening activities, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 11, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 12.

The company says:

World Market is known for featuring an ever-changing selection of own trend home decor and furniture, housewares, gifts, jewelry, decor. World Market customers can find delicious food inspiration for their next gathering from the store’s wide assortment of foods and beverages imported from around the globe.

The store is opening a week after the grand opening of Silver Diner on The Avenue.