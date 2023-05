WHITE MARSH, Md. — Among the many new offerings at The Avenue at White Marsh will be World Market, a distinctive home-decor store.

World Market has one other Maryland location, in Rockville. It offers "unique artisan goods and handicrafts, international food favorites and design inspiration for our furniture and home décor."

The company has more than 200 stores nationwide.

The store will open next spring in an 18,500-square-foot space next to the Nike store on The Avenue.