Silver Diner to open May 1 at The Avenue

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The new Silver Diner at The Avenue at White Marsh will be opening May 1 at 11 a.m., according to signs posted at the restaurant.

There’s been a lot of movement around the diner the past couple of weeks. Tables and chairs have been set outside. Paper covering the windows while it was under construction has been removed, and what looks like customers inside are actually new employees in training.

A company spokesperson said Tuesday the restaurant plans to hire 140-145 people and is still hiring to meet that goal.

Silver Diner is bringing something new to The Avenue: breakfast. There are several sit-down restaurants at the outdoor shopping center, but none currently serve breakfast. The diner will have a full-service breakfast menu.

Silver Diner will also have a full bar and a walk-up to-go window. It will seat 313 people, including 36 seats in the outdoor café area.

The restaurant is taking over a corner spot that Barnes and Noble released when the bookstore downsized last year. The bookstore now has a smaller location next door to the restaurant.

The restaurant is holding an invitation-only dry run dinner on April 25 for staff training. The event will also be a fundraiser for the Baltimore Community Foundation’s fund to support the families of the Key Bridge workers who died and dock workers.

Hours at Silver Diner will be Sunday and Monday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The restaurant is at 8123 Honeygo Blvd., Suite H, in Nottingham.