"Wonderful man": Memorial bench will honor murdered Harford Co. delivery driver

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The family of a delivery driver murdered in Harford County will be memorializing him with a bench at a local park next month.

Tim Youngquist was killed Feb. 10, 2019, while delivering food for New Chinese Boys to a cul-de-sac in Edgewood.

He left behind a wife and a young son. His family and community were devastated by the murder.

On Feb. 3, a memorial bench will be placed at Mariner Point Park in Joppatowne.

His wife, Mandii Waugh, noted that Feb. 10 will mark five years since Tim Youngquist died.

She said: