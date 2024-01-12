Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

"Wonderful man": Memorial bench will honor murdered Harford Co. delivery driver

Timothy Youngquist with his son
Family photo
Timothy Youngquist with his son<br/>
Timothy Youngquist with his son
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 15:22:01-05

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The family of a delivery driver murdered in Harford County will be memorializing him with a bench at a local park next month.

Tim Youngquist was killed Feb. 10, 2019, while delivering food for New Chinese Boys to a cul-de-sac in Edgewood.

He left behind a wife and a young son. His family and community were devastated by the murder.

On Feb. 3, a memorial bench will be placed at Mariner Point Park in Joppatowne.

His wife, Mandii Waugh, noted that Feb. 10 will mark five years since Tim Youngquist died.

She said:

We just want to keep his memory alive... He was such a wonderful man and father and we miss him greatly.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices