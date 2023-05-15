Woman stabbed inside labor & delivery unit at Baltimore Washington Medical Center

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A North Carolina man faces charges after allegedly stabbing a woman inside Baltimore Washington Medical Center on Saturday.

Anne Arundel County Police said the incident began as an argument in the hospital's labor and delivery unit before escalating to violence.

Malcolm Lee Jones, 22, and the victim were each reportedly visiting the hospital at the time of the altercation.

Police described the two as acquaintances, but do not believe they're related.

It's unclear what initially sparked the confrontation, however it ended with Jones stabbing the victim and fleeing the scene.

He was later arrested a short distance away.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

