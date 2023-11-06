Watch Now
Woman dies after being struck by truck in Baltimore County

Posted at 10:43 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 10:43:38-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A 38-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a truck Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Sulphur Spring Road and Waelchli Avenue following reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say the pedestrian was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling west along Sulphur Spring Road.

The pedestrian, Brittany Dancy, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Dodge Ram remained on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

