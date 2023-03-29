Witness cell phone footage lands alleged killer behind bars

BALTIMORE — A combination of cell phone video footage and police license plate readers have landed an alleged killer behind bars.

On March 21 Terrence Cheatham was shot in the 2100 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Arriving officers spoke with a witness who recorded an altercation between Cheatham and the gunman leading up to the shooting.

The video shows the alleged shooter wearing specific clothing, including gold framed glasses along with a matching colored watch and pinky ring.

Police also noticed the suspect exiting a dark green older model Lincoln Town Car with damage to the front-bumper and gas cap area.

With that, investigators checked recent license plate readings compiled in the area.

A car matching the description popped up in the database. It had Virginia tags and was registered to a Ricky Darnell Crenshaw living on E. Lanvale Street.

Based off his MVA photo, Crenshaw, 46, appeared to be the same person seen in witness cell phone footage.

Detectives staked out Crenshaw's home and pulled him over once he drove off in the Lincoln.

Wearing the same kind of jewelry and pants from the day of the murder, Crenshaw was immediately arrested.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered a loaded Polymer 80 ghost gun. An examination by the Baltimore Police Crime Lab, determined the gun was the same one used to kill Cheatham.

During an interview with detectives, Crenshaw denied being the same person shown in a photograph at the crime scene.

BPD

He did however admit to being with his car the entire day of the murder, yet no motive was revealed.

Based on all the information, a court commissioner granted first and second degree murder charges.

According to court documents, Crenshaw has an extensive criminal history and is prohibited from carrying or owning a firearm.