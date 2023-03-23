With suspect in custody, mom of murdered Patterson HS student remembers son

BALTIMORE — This week has been a difficult one for family members of a murdered Baltimore teen.

16-year-old Izaiah Carter's wake and funeral were held earlier this week.

While his family mourned Carter, police announced they'd caught a suspect Monday.

"I feel like for each one of us," said Michelle Hines, Carter's mother, "it’s a different kind of numb."

Carter had a brother and a sister - Hines is learning how to guide those siblings through the grief.

He was shot and killed in Joseph Lee Park during school hours just over two weeks ago. He was also a student at nearby Patterson High School.

This Monday, the day of his wake, police in Baltimore said authorities miles away in Texas apprehended 23-year-old Roger Alexander Alvarado-Mendoza. They say Mendoza was trying to leave the U.S.

Through it all, Hines tells WMAR-2 News she wants to channel the negativity she’s feeling into a positive outcome. Advocating a change in culture in city schools, and holding a vigil this weekend in the park Carter lost his life.

As of Wednesday, Baltimore police tell WMAR-2 News Mendoza is still awaiting extradition to Maryland.