Who has the best looking police cruisers? Maryland State Police believe they do!

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police are taking on the nation's other State Police departments in a high stakes competition.

Each agency is challenging for the title of Best Looking Cruiser.

Last year was MSP's first time entering the contest, for which they finished in fourth place.

This time they're looking to move up in the rankings, and win the whole thing.

"Our entry this year celebrates America's 250th while also honoring the places that make Maryland unique, including the Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales in St. Mary's County," MSP said in a release.

Instead of asking for your license and registration, Maryland State Police now want your vote!

Voting is open through July 13.