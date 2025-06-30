Maryland State Police aiming to win 2025 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

Maryland State Police are bringing Baltimore into the mix for this year's 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest.

While showcasing a cruiser and a helicopter, MSP added Baltimore's harbor to sweeten the imagery for the competition.

The contest, put on by the American Association of State Troopers, encourages submissions from law enforcement agencies all over the country.

Those who make it to the top 13 will be showcased on the America's Best Looking Cruisers 2026 Wall Calendar, with the top cruiser earning the cover spot.

Florida won the competition last year, foiling Kentucky's attempt to go back to back after winning in 2023.

Voting for the contest runs through Friday, July 11, at 5:00 p.m.

To vote for Maryland, click here.