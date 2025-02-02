White House video shows mothers of murdered Harford County women criticizing Selena Gomez, defending ICE

BALTIMORE — The White House released a video Friday featuring two mothers of women murdered in Harford County.

Tammy Nobles is the mother of Kayla Hamilton who was raped and strangled to death in 2022.

Patty Morin is Rachel Morin's mother, who was killed in a similarly brutal fashion a year later.

Prosecutors say both women died at the hands of young men in the country illegally from El Salvador.

Walter Javier Martinez has since been sentenced to 70-years behind bars after pleading guilty to Hamilton's murder.

Morin's alleged killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, is set to go on trial April 1.

Their murders helped reignite a nationwide immigration debate, highlighted by President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.

Since taking office last month, Trump has ordered a massive crackdown on illegal immigration resulting in ICE agents making thousands of arrests.

While Trump won the country's popular and electoral vote in the 2024 election on promises to deport undocumented migrants committing crimes, not everyone's been pleased.

Recently actress and singer Selena Gomez posted a tearful social media video about Trump's latest deportation efforts.

"I just want to say that I'm so sorry," Gomez says in the now viral video. "All my people are getting attacked. The children," Gomez continued.

In the White House video Nobles responds to Gomez stating, "you don't know who you're crying for, what about our children who were brutally murdered and raped, and beat to death?"

"I just feel like it's a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness," added Morin. "No one has stepped up except for us mothers to cry out about our children."

The White House post has 10 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

Many Maryland Democratic leaders have resisted Trump's policies.

Attorney General Anthony Brown told county, local, and state police they have "scope and limitations of their authority," when assisting with immigration enforcement. Brown also suggested officers could "risk civil liability," when honoring immigration detainers, which ICE sometimes places on migrants already in custody for various crimes that could lead to deportation.

Despite several counties ignoring detainers last year, ICE reported arresting a record of more than 150 undocumented sex offenders in Maryland.

Brown sent similar guidance to staff at medical facilities, who may encounter federal agents.

The State Department of Education issued an employee memo, as well, explaining how to deal with ICE on school properties.

When asked, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has denied that Charm City is a "sanctuary City," instead calling it a "welcoming city," all while pledging to maintain prohibitions on police questioning resident citizenship status.

Over in Frederick, Mayor Michael O'Connor has vowed to use taxpayer dollars to defend undocumented migrants, drawing the ire of County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

Republican officials, like the Carroll and Harford County State's Attorneys have supported local cooperation.

A Gonzalez Poll released earlier this year found 76 percent of Maryland residents agree.

Activist organizations promoting immigrant rights, are lobbying for new Maryland laws to keep ICE from places like schools.

Although some claim to have seen ICE outside of schools, there have been no confirmed reports of any school raids.