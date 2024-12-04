Frederick Mayor vows tax payer dollars to defend migrants from incoming Trump administration

FREDERICK, Md. — The Mayor of Frederick is vowing to use taxpayer dollars to defend undocumented migrants from the incoming Trump administration.

On November 21 Mayor Michael O'Connor held a press conference reassuring the City's immigrant population they can feel safe.

O'Connor pledged in the next fiscal budget to create a "Legal Advocacy Fund" to assist "residents who may be harmed by policies from the new administration."

"Ensuring they have the legal support they need to stand strong and remain in this community they've chosen to call home," O'Connor said.

The Mayor went a step further, promising Frederick Police would not question any residents about their immigration status.

"We refuse to aid and abet outside agencies attempting to detain deport or remove any residents from our community," said O'Connor.

His comments were met with fierce criticism on social media.

"The fact that you are willing to use taxpayer money to prevent federal law from being enforced is grounds for impeachment...and imprisonment," one Facebook user wrote.

"You should be sued by your constituents. lf you need the attention so badly, use taxpayer money to aid veterans and the homeless," wrote another.

"You are so out of touch with the people and reality. People want their tax dollars to improve their way of life. Not take away and continue to destroy the community," a third post read.

O'Connor is the latest Democratic leader around the nation to oppose Trump's deportation efforts, joining fellow outspoken Mayors Mike Johnston in Denver and Brandon Johnson in Chicago.

This isn't the first time the City of Frederick has clashed with opponents of illegal immigration.

Back in September the city council passed Resolution 24-24 by a 4-1 vote, allowing residents 18 and older to vote in city elections regardless of citizenship status.