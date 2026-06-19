Where you can go to commemorate Juneteenth in 2026

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers made their way to Galveston, TX to announce that the Civil War had ended and all enslaved African Americans were free.

Juneteenth, as the day became known, is now recognized as a federal holiday and there are a number of events happening around town to commemorate this moment in American history.

Friday, June 19



The Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore is hosting a day of reflection, celebration and cultural engagement from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is free.

Colonial Village in Pikesville is hosting a Juneteenth Jubilee at the Pikesville Armory from 3-5 p.m.

Elkton is hosting a Juneteenth community celebration from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elkton Community Center

Baltimore County is having a free Juneteenth celebration at the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum in Catonsville from 3-8 p.m.

Woodlawn is hosting a Juneteenth festival at Woodlawn Memorial Park from 12:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Saturday June 20



The American Visionary Art Museum off Key Highway is doing a Juneteenth celebration to highlight the contributions of Black artists from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Howard County is having a Juneteenth Block Party and Community Day at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All Weekend:

