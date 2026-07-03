Where to go this 4th of July weekend to cool off during the heat wave

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week and temperatures won't be dropping until after the weekend.

Here are links to cooling centers around our area:

Anne Arundel County - list includes police stations, senior centers and libraries

Annapolis -

Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center (273 Hilltop Lane):

Friday, July 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 4, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.*

Sunday, July 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

*The building will be closed with the exception of the area used for the cooling center.

American Legion Post 141 (1707 Forest Drive):

Sunday, July 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Baltimore City - list includes senior centers, churches, non-profits and city agency buildings

Baltimore County - all rec centers, senior centers and county library branches are open during the week as cooling centers. Library branches are also available on Saturdays

Carroll County - all county library branches will be open through Saturday

Human Services Programs of Carroll County’s Adult Only Shelter at 127 Stoner Avenue, Westminster will also be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cecil County - All county library branches will be open as cooling centers on Friday and Saturday

Voices of Hope at 227 Howard Street in Elkton will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 p.m.

Harford County -

Voice of Hope at Aberdeen Shopping Plaza, open Friday-Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

People Inspiring People at 3709 Pulaski Highway in Aberdeen is open Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Melissa Derisca Enterprises at 2809 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fortify by LASOS at 1819 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Salvation Army at 300 Seneca Avenue in Havre de Grace is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emory United Methodist Church at 911 Cherry Hill Road in Street is open Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Howard County - list includes library branches, rec centers, senior centers and county agency buildings